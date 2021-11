EMBED >More News Videos The lone gas station in a coastal California town is charging $7.59 for regular unleaded.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gas prices have gone up half a cent per gallon in the last week.GasBuddy reports prices are 9 cents higher than a month ago and $1.34 higher than this time last year.In Fresno, the lowest price per gallon was $3.95. The highest price was seen at $4.89.Meanwhile, the lowest price in California averages about $3.67 per gallon, and the highest price is $7.59.