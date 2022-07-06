Fresno police searching for suspect in armed robbery at gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the man caught on camera robbing a gas station store clerk.The suspect walked into the Spirit gas station on Barstow and Mariposa last Thursday.Authorities say he pulled out a gun, jumped across the counter and started demanding money.The clerk was held at gunpoint as the robber took cash, then left.Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Fresno Police.