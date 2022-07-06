Fresno police searching for suspect in armed robbery at gas station

Fresno police searching for suspect in armed robbery at gas station

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the man caught on camera robbing a gas station store clerk.

The suspect walked into the Spirit gas station on Barstow and Mariposa last Thursday.

Authorities say he pulled out a gun, jumped across the counter and started demanding money.

The clerk was held at gunpoint as the robber took cash, then left.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Fresno Police.
