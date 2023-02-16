WATCH LIVE

Fire damages downtown Fresno gas station, suspicious activity suspected

Thursday, February 16, 2023 5:01PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators believe suspicious activity is to blame for a fire at a convenience store in downtown Fresno Thursday morning.

Fire crews say the flames broke out at the Johnny Quik next to the Chevron on Fresno and E Street at about 6:30 am.

Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front corner of the building and out of the roof.

Officials say there was suspicious activity nearby earlier that may be to blame for the fire.

The store and gas station will need to remain closed.

Businesses nearby were able to stay open.

