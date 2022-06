ST. ANTHONY, Minn. -- The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever, and drivers aren't the only ones fed up with the price hikes.The owner of a gas station in Minnesota appears to be just as frustrated, and he's telling the world about it.Chuck Graff put up a message on his station's outdoor signage that reads, "We hate our gas prices too."He said it's his way of letting people know he feels their pain.In case you were wondering, the average price for regular gas in Minnesota is $4.75 as of Saturday morning.