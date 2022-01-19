Arts & Entertainment

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident

EMBED <>More Videos

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident at 37

LYON, France -- French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office. He was 37.

Ulliel portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's "Hannibal Rising" and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic "Saint Laurent." He is also in the upcoming Marvel series "Moon Knight," and was the advertising face of the Chanel men's fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel was hospitalized Tuesday after the accident in the Savoie region's Rosiere ski area, the Savoie prosecutor's office said. The office of the actor's agent said Ulliel died on Wednesday. It provided no details.

FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel attends a special screening of "Saint Laurent," in New York on April 29, 2015.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File



Local broadcaster France Bleu said he was hospitalized with a skull injury, and that he apparently collided with another skier at a crossing point on the slopes. The other skier was not hospitalized, according to France Bleu. Police and prosecutors would not discuss details of the accident.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been leading five or six rescues per day in recent days as the snow has hardened.

In the neighboring Haute-Savoie region, a 5-year-old girl was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The man was handed preliminary manslaughter charges, according to the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited excessive speed as the likely reason for the accident.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviestelevisionmovie newscelebrity deathsmarvelu.s. & worldfranceotrc
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man suffered severe burns after explosion at Table Mountain Casino
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Pedestrian hit by car in northwest Fresno
Website for free COVID tests is here. How does it work?
Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff with Fresno police
Man accused of killing 2 in Fresno County booked in LA County jail
Body of Missy Hernandez recovered from aqueduct near Huron
Show More
All 3 suspects arrested in connection to Tulare County murder
Suspect in Visalia triple homicide pleads not guilty to murder charges
Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G problems
Man guilty for killing Kerman couple must wait for new trial decision
Will inflation continue to rise? We talked to a local expert
More TOP STORIES News