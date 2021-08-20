California governor recall

Gov. Newsom defends record to ABC7 News, warns CA could fall off 'COVID cliff' if recall passes

By Liz Kreutz
EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom warns CA could fall off 'COVID cliff' if recall passes

SAN FRANCISCO -- With polls showing the recall election in a dead heat, Governor Gavin Newsom is ramping up his campaign efforts and doing rare, local television interviews to get out his message.

In a one-on-one interview with ABC7 News, the Governor defended his record and warned the state could fall off a "COVID cliff" if the recall passes and a Republican replaces him.



"Just consider the Republican candidates running for office," Newsom told ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz. "Not only do they all share one thing in common, their support for Trump. But they also support eliminating mask mandates in our public schools, eliminating vaccine verifications."

"The leading candidate Larry Elder says he'll do that day one," he continued. "So, I have no interest in taking us off the COVID cliff."

VIDEO: Gov. Newsom ratchets up attacks on opponents in San Jose campaign stop
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom ratcheted up his attacks on opponents as his "Vote No" campaign made a stop in San Jose on Monday.



A recent poll from CBS News shows a majority of voters are supportive of California's vaccine mandates, and now Newsom has started running on the issue.

In a new statewide television ad he compares his pandemic policies to those of the Republicans looking to replace him.

The Governor mostly kept to his talking points in the interview. Asked if he thinks any actions he's taken as governor were a mistake, the Governor said the answer is "obvious."

RELATED: Newsom on the attack, says candidate Larry Elder is to the right of Donald Trump

"I don't think there's a human being that can look back over two and a half years that can look back and say they did anything perfectly," Newsom said. "My gosh. The answer is obvious."

Pressed for specifics, he demurred.

"Look, it's a difficult job balancing, managing the needs, desires, aspirations of 40 million Americans," he said. "But I'm very proud of what we've done on COVID. It's been challenging, it's been stressful, but I think it's important...our approach of being the first to lead with the stay at home order, I believe saved lives."

VIDEO: What does a 'yes' or 'no' vote mean in the CA recall? We explain here
EMBED More News Videos

Many people have received their ballots for the special election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. But there's been some confusion, so we breakdown the ballot so you can make sure your vote counts.



The Governor also stood by his handling of reopening schools and pushed back on criticism that he could have done more to open schools sooner.

"You have to remind yourself. December, January, February were difficult times in terms of the headwinds, the challenges we had with COVID in that winter surge, that fall surge, particularly in Southern California," he said. "We got a majority of schools reopen by the end of the school year."

The Governor also confirmed he has received advice from former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became governor in 2003 during the last recall election.

However, he declined to reveal the advice saying, "those conversations are private."

"I appreciate his advice and counsel," he said of Schwarzenegger. "All the former governors have been very helpful throughout this pandemic."

"I've had some of the most remarkable, heartfelt meetings specifically with all the ex-governors -- two Republicans, two Democrats -- that have helped guide me and helped counsel us throughout this pandemic. Very blessed," he added.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniasan franciscogavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronavirusgovernorcalifornia governor recall
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
18,000 in Fresno Co. voted in-person Tuesday, voters divided on recall
Central Valley voters deeply split over CA Gov. recall effort
Positive results on COVID handling helped Newsom, exit poll shows
California voters reject recall, keep Newsom in office
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News