WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on COVID-19, new California stimulus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Newsom is also expected to discuss funding for the state as he recently announced a new budget proposal to help low-income Californians.The Golden State Stimulus is a $600 rapid cash payment that would first be distributed to around 4 million Californians. Some could receive at least $1,200 of direct relief.The $600 would go to taxpayers who received a California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) in 2020, as well as to 2020 taxpayers with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) who are eligible for and receive the CalEITC in 2021.Those in the state who make less than $30,000 will also possibly be eligible for CalETIC.Newsom's new stimulus plan would also go to low-income Californians who are unable to receive the federal stimulus.Along with the Golden State Stimulus, Gov. Newsom is also aiming to continue protecting Californians from eviction. He said he will make sure that the state's $2.6 billion of federal rental assistance will be properly distributed.The governor will have more information on the state's response to the pandemic and the new stimulus at 2 pm.