Gov. Newsom to be in Fresno on Thursday to announce Save Mart Center as mass vaccination site

FRESNO, Calif. -- Sources tell Action News that California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to be in Fresno on Thursday to announce the Save Mart Center as the site of the mass vaccination center being planned for Central California.

This comes a day after Newsom announced that a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site would soon be established in the region, but offered few details.

Local leaders have been asking the state for weeks to increase the supply of vaccine doses to Central California and provide more resources to the area, which has been severely impacted by the virus.

