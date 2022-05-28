Coronavirus

Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

The latest videos about coronavirus in the US

SACRAMENTO -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced through a tweet Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor is experiencing mild symptoms, and will continue to work remotely in isolation until Thursday, June 2, according to his office. Newsom says he also received a prescription for the COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid. Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18, his office said.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssacramentocaliforniagavin newsomcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pfizer: COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old 80% effective
A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic
CDC director signs off on booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
2 years into COVID-19, some remain in complete isolation
TOP STORIES
Fresno man fighting for life after being stabbed in neck by housemate
Man, woman found dead in Fresno Co., homicide investigation underway
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
1 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County knife attack
Loved ones grieve for Fresno man as alleged killer pleads 'not guilty'
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
Tulare County crews pull out severely injured driver trapped in car
Show More
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
Gas prices may make this the costliest Memorial Day travel period ever
Firecrackers set off in Central East High restroom prompt lockdown
Deadly day for Merced County: 2 men shot, killed in separate incidents
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
More TOP STORIES News