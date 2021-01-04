Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds COVID-19 press conference

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is giving an update on COVID-19 in California in a noon press conference Monday.

We'll be streaming the press conference live at 12 p.m.

RELATED: Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine next in California? Here's who's included in phases 1A, 1B and 1C

California continued to report high numbers of new coronavirus cases and COVID-related deaths over the weekend. Health officials fear the worst may still be to come, as we begin to see the effects of gatherings over Christmas and eventually New Year's Eve.

Last week, the state extended the regional stay-at-home order for two regions, Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said four-week projections for both regions show demand exceeding ICU capacity, which means the stay-at-home order will remain in effect. The order will be lifted when "ICU projections are above or equal to 15%."

Latest numbers show ICU capacity at 0% in both regions.

A few days later, San Francisco County decided to follow their lead and extended its stay-at-home order indefinitely.

RELATED: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under stay-at-home order, reopening tiers

Ghaly said many hospitals around California are already being "stretched to provide the kind of care we want," comparing the situation to a rubber band.

"You can certainly stretch rubber bands pretty far -- as we are pushing our hospitals pretty far -- but we know that the stretch has a limit before it breaks," Ghaly said.

We'll update this story as we listen into the governor's noon press conference. Check back for updates.
