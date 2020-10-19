WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, California fires

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference Monday at noon to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the state's wildfires.
California has more than 867,000 known COVID-19 cases to date, but the rate of new cases has gone down over the past several weeks. The positivity rate, or the percentage of those who get tested for coronavirus and turn back a positive result, has been around 2.5%.
With the slowing spread of the virus, the state has allowed for more counties to move forward in the four reopening tiers. (More changes to the county map are expected to be announced Tuesday.)
When it comes to California's wildfire crisis, the worst was avoided over the weekend. It was feared that new fires would ignite amid hot, dry conditions, and winds would quickly fan the flames. While a grass fire burned on San Bruno Mountain in South San Francisco Friday, no new major fires started over the weekend.
The August Complex Fire in Mendocino National Forest is 86% contained and the Creek Fire near Fresno is 61% contained.
