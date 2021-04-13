California wildfires

Gov. Newsom signs $536 million California wildfire prevention plan

EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom discusses $536 million wildfire prevention plan

FRESNO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law that provides $536 million in funding to help prevent wildfires across the state.

RELATED: Newsom announces $536M wildfire prevention plan while visiting Fresno County

The governor traveled to Butte County on Tuesday morning, where he said the legislative action will accelerate fire prevention projects in California.

Newsom also assessed the prep work being done to protect residents in Butte County.

RELATED: California Dreaming: As wildfires worsen, these homeowners are determined to remain
EMBED More News Videos

Nearly 3 million Californians, that's one in 12 homes, are at risk of burning in a wildfire and the 2020 wildfire season was one for the record books.



He visited the Shaver Lake area last week to announce the multi-million dollar response plan. Of the $536 million package, $125 million will come from the state's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Funds and the remaining $411 million will be used from the state's general fund.

The new funding will help with vegetation and terrain management on both public and private lands.

California saw one of the worst wildfire seasons in 2020. The state had another dry winter which will likely mean another challenging year ahead for firefighters across the state. CAL FIRE officials say they're already seeing more wildland fires this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiagavin newsomcalifornia wildfiresfirewildfirecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
New evacuations ordered due to KNP Complex wildfires
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
Ash falling from Visalia skies as hazardous air fills South Valley
Persistent unhealthy air could impact more than your lungs
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News