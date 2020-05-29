Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on CA's response to COVID-19, reopening

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and the four phases of reopening Friday at noon.
The last time Newsom held a press briefing was Tuesday, when he announced the state was moving into Phase 3 of reopening. In most parts of the state, hair salons, barbershops, in-store retail shopping and dine-in restaurants can reopen with modifications.
Newsom said new rules for the reopening summer camps and childcare facilities would be coming soon. The governor also said sporting events, without live audiences, would be able to resume as early as the first week of June. However, the state hasn't yet offered guidance or exact timing.
In an appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday, Newsom said his "worst fear" is that the public will forget the reality of the coronavirus outbreak.
"My biggest fear is amnesia," the governor said. "My biggest fear is that we forget the reality of the last 8, 9, 10 weeks in the state and in this nation ... and put ourselves at real risk of not just a second wave but recognizing that we're not even out of the first wave of this pandemic."
Newsom also responded to President Donald Trump's criticism of the state's plan to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters ahead of the November election.
"We believe that we should not substitute people's public health and safety as it relates to their right to exercise their constitutional right to exercise a vote," Newsom said. "We believe you can do that in a thoughtful, safe manner by providing more opportunity through vote by mail."
ABC7 News' Norma Yuriar contributed to this report.
