Local school districts await Gov. Newsom's decision on reopening of campuses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- School district officials are making decisions on how to start the new school year in a pandemic.
Those plans, however, could change as the decision will be now be left up to Governor Gavin Newsom.
"We know the governor will make some announcement that will impact our plans," says Kelly Avantz with Clovis Unified.
Newsom is expected to make a call on how schools should reopen on Friday, even though that decision was initially left up to individual school districts.
Recently, Central Unified announced it would go fully online while Clovis Unified took a different direction, and announced they will allow students back on campus while giving parents an exclusive online option.
Visalia Unified on Thursday announced parents will choose between a Hybrid Model or Full Distance Learning, but that could change based on Newsom's announcement.
The state superintendent has expressed support for distance learning, but some, like Mary Stratton of the Cottage Montessori School in Fresno, says exclusive online learning wouldn't be conducive to their younger students.
"It's okay for a moment, but children of that age rely on physical development and concrete experiences," says Stratton.
Stratton says of their space and smaller class sizes, they can easily social distance.
They plan to hire extra staff to help clean.
She plans to work collectively with parents and see what would make them and their students feel safe.
The superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Fresno says they're ready to go forward with traditional in a class learning or go fully online if the risks are too great. Either way; the superintendent says the bishop will follow the governor's orders.
