Coronavirus California

Staff member for Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A member of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office staff tested positive for COVID-19 this week and contact tracing has begun, the office said in a statement Wednesday.

The staff member had not interacted with Newsom or with staff that routinely interacts with the governor, the statement said.

Separately, a state employee who works in a space shared with some staff from the governor's office also tested positive for COVID-19 but the person also had not interacted with the governor or his close staff, the office said.

WATCH | What does COVID-19 do to your body and how is it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?



The governor's office said it received word of both positive tests earlier this week and COVID-19 protocols for California state agencies were implemented.

"Under privacy laws, we cannot disclose the office location where these employees worked," the statement said.

During a briefing Monday, Newsom said he has tested negative multiple times and would announce it if he did test positive.

The protocols for when a state employee was potentially positive at work include deep cleaning of shared spaces and asking those who interacted with the person or shared work spaces to isolate and seek testing, the office said.

The governor's office said mask wearing is mandated, minimal staff is physically present at work, most meetings have been converted to video conferencing, and seating capacity is reduced when meetings can't be done remotely.

WATCH | Understanding the basics of COVID-19 testing
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the difference between two types of coronavirus tests, a diagnostic test and an antibody test.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Uncertainty for businesses, churches as Fresno Co. verges on dropping back to purple tier
Central California coronavirus cases
Merced County moves into 'red tier' of California's reopening system
10 counties change colors - 2 with new restrictions - on CA reopening map
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno training facility linked to death of multiple dogs
'Stand with Armenia': Fresno protestors call for action from world leaders
Why are many Valley counties stuck in the 'purple tier'?
Man accused of killing pregnant woman in NW Fresno hit-and-run enters not guilty plea
Uncertainty for businesses, churches as Fresno Co. verges on dropping back to purple tier
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released on bond
Device used for outdoor activity mistaken for bomb in Coalinga
Show More
Police searching for suspects who attacked man in north Fresno
Creek Fire: 328,595 acres burned, 49% contained
Merced County moves into 'red tier' of California's reopening system
WATCH LIVE: Newsom announces CA will dedicate 30% of land to conservation
CA sees no link between school reopenings and COVID-19 spread
More TOP STORIES News