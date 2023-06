Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom and state fire officials to speak on preparations for upcoming fire season

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom along with state fire officials will be speaking on the upcoming fire season.

They will be outlining this year's preparations, provide an update on the wildfire season forecast and share resources available to help Californians be ready for wildfire.

We will be streaming the news conference here at 10 a.m., check back later!