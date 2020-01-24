Gavin's Law moves forward to the State Capitol, passes Assembly committee unanimously

The State Assembly Appropriations Committee unanimously approved Gavin's Law Thursday.
The bill would increase the maximum prison sentence for hit-and-run drivers who kill someone from four years to six years. It was named in memory of Clovis Unified educator Gavin Gladding, who was hit and killed while jogging in September of 2018.
"(The bill) is not a political decision. This is a right and wrong," said Assemblyman Jim Patterson. "This is a public safety issue, and this is closing a loophole."
"It really is helping our family gain some closure in all of this," said Susan Gladding, Gavin's widow. "It's helping to make sure that Gavin's legacy continues. That he continues to do what he always did frankly, to be a good person, to do the right thing."
Gavin's Law is now headed to the full State Assembly for a vote.