Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire deal | LIVE

A ceasefire deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas, more than 15 months into the conflict.

The agreement, which was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, is currently being finalized, Qatar's prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, announced during remarks in Doha late Wednesday. The Israelis will take the agreement back to their government for approval, he said.

The agreement will begin on Sunday, with the first, six-week phase seeing the withdrawal of some Israeli forces to allow more aid to get in and the release of 33 hostages in Gaza, starting with women, children and the elderly, according to the Qatari prime minister. A number of Palestinian prisoners will be released, as well, he said.

According to the Hamas delegation in Doha, the provisions Hamas agreed to include the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, including the Philadelphi corridor, in stages, and handing over 33 Israeli prisoners, dead and alive, in exchange for the release of 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Negotiations would be completed in stages for the release of the remaining hostages, according to the Hamas delegation.

The Israeli prime minister's office said in a statement that they resolved an issue over forces on the Philadelphi corridor, though there are several "unresolved clauses" in the deal they hope to finalize Wednesday night.

Israel said its security cabinet will convene on Thursday to approve the deal.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the deal is "the right move" and called upon the Israeli government to approve it.

"There is no greater moral, human, Jewish, or Israeli obligation than to bring our sons and daughters back to us -- whether to recover at home, or to be laid to rest," he said.

Destroyed buildings are seen inside the Gaza Strip from southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The provisions also include the opening of the Rafah crossing, according to the Hamas delegation. Coordination is currently underway to open the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing to allow the entry of international aid into Gaza, an Egyptian security source told ABC News.

The second and third phases of the agreement will be finalized after the first phase, the Qatari prime minister said. Phase two will mark a "permanent end of the war," President Joe Biden said during remarks Wednesday.

Under phase two, the remaining living hostages will be released and all remaining Israeli forces will withdraw from Gaza, according to Biden. The remains of the final hostages will be returned in phase three and a "major reconstruction plan for Gaza will begin," Biden said.

Biden said the mediating countries have pledged to ensure that negotiations move forward "as long as it takes," and that his team is coordinating closely with the incoming Trump administration "to make sure we're all speaking with the same voice."

The Qatari prime minister said Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. will monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

"With this agreement, I emphasize the importance of accelerating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to address the catastrophic humanitarian crisis, without any hindrances, until a sustainable peace is achieved through the two-state solution, and for the region to enjoy stability, security and development in a world that is large enough for everyone," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said in a statement.

The United Nations is ready to support the implementation of the deal and "scale up the delivery of sustained humanitarian relief," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement Wednesday.

From left to right: Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are seen in Washington D.C. on Jan. 15, 2025.

In over a year of war between Israel and Hamas, more than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza and almost 110,000 injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. That figure does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. However, more than 14,000 children and 8,000 women have been killed, according to the health ministry.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they have killed more than 15,000 combatants throughout the course of the war, which was sparked by the unprecedented Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, in southern Israel. More than 1,200 people were killed and another 253 were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

During a weeklong ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in late November 2023, Hamas freed more than 100 people. In exchange, Israel released more than 200 Palestinians from Israeli prisons. Several hostages in Gaza have also been freed in the months since, while the bodies of others have been recovered.

Amid the renewed negotiations in early January, 94 abductees remained in Gaza, including 34 who have been confirmed dead, according to Israeli officials.

Hamas is currently advising Palestinians to remain alert until the official start of the agreement and to rely on official sources for information on the timing of the ceasefire.

Following news of a ceasefire and hostage deal being reached on Wednesday, people could be seen celebrating across Gaza and Israel.

Biden said the deal followed "many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar."

"This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.

"My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done," he added.

Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react to the ceasefire announcement in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Biden said he is determined to bring seven American hostages home, three of whom are alive. Americans will be part of the first phase of the hostage release, with more details to come on who will be included in the first phase, he said.

President-elect Donald Trump also said Wednesday that a hostage deal has been reached, writing in a Truth Social post, "WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

Trump took credit for what he called an "EPIC" ceasefire agreement, saying it "could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November." He said his special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and U.S. allies to "make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven."

The families of seven American hostages in Gaza said they are "deeply grateful" that an agreement for the phased release of hostages has been reached.

"The coming days and weeks will be just as painful for our families as the entirety of our loved ones' horrific ordeals," the families said in a statement. "That is why we ask all parties to stay committed to this agreement, every phase until it is fully implemented and everyone has been returned. We feel hopeful that under President Trump's leadership, every last hostage will come home."

A new round of ceasefire negotiations began on Jan. 3 in Qatar. Delegations from both Israel and Hamas were dispatched to Doha to resume the negotiations, which were brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The Biden administration also helped broker the talks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously told reporters the United States wanted a ceasefire deal in Gaza and all remaining captives released before Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Blinken on Jan. 6 reported "intensified engagement," including by Hamas, on reaching a deal, though he added, "We are yet to see agreement on final points."

"We need Hamas to make the final necessary decisions to complete the agreement and to fundamentally change the circumstance for the hostages, getting them out, for people in Gaza, bringing them relief, and for the region as a whole, creating an opportunity to actually move forward to something better, more secure for everyone involved," Blinken said at the time.

On Tuesday, Blinken said during an address at the Atlantic Council that Israel and Hamas were "on the brink" of reaching a six-week ceasefire deal that would see some hostages released from Gaza.

The deal comes after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hezbollah in November 2024, weeks after Israel invaded southern Lebanon as part of an escalation of its conflict with Hezbollah.

It also follows the high-profile assassinations last year of Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar -- with Sinwar being one of the key architects of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel -- as well as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has claimed responsibility for their deaths.

