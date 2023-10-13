Rainbow Wonderland Garden Party at Gazebo Gardens this weekend

A local outdoor venue is transforming into a Rainbow Wonderland this weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local outdoor venue is transforming into a "Rainbow Wonderland" this weekend.

Fresno State's LGBTQ2+ Studies minor has been around for about a year and has received tremendous support from students and the community.

Now, the department is working to give more students an opportunity through its endowed scholarship.

This weekend, it's hosting a garden party fundraiser at Gazebo Gardens called "Rainbow Wonderland."

Guests will be treated to delicious food trucks, entertainment and hear from students who are benefiting from the program.

The Rainbow Wonderland Garden Party is this Sunday at Gazebo Gardens from 6 pm to 8 pm.

If you would like to donate to the program's scholarship fund, click here.