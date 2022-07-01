fresno state

Fresno State introduces Gender Affirming Care Program this fall

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This fall, Fresno State's Student Health and Counseling Center will introduce its Gender Affirming Care Program.

Services will include hormone replacement therapy and counseling for transgender students.

Malia Sherman is the Director of Counseling and psychological services at the university.

"We are always assessing the needs of our students and trying to provide services that can meet those needs, so we always hope students will feel comfortable, welcomed and supported here," says Malia.

The program was requested by students, faculty and community members.

Currently, students seeking hormone injections have to find off-campus care.

"So we do know those students did have to wait a significant amount of time," mentions Malia.

Director of Medical Services at Fresno State, Dr. Robert Mitchell, calls the new program inclusive and says employees at the Student Health Center will undergo training ahead of the launch.

"The training will encompass various aspects of gender-affirming care ranging from policies, communication, as well as understanding new treatments," says Dr. Mitchell.

The Gender Affirming Care program is covered by annual student dues.

For details on the program visit here. You can also visit the Student Health and Counseling Center webpage here.
