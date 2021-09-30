Legendary Fresno State coach Gene 'Red' Estes passes away

Coach Estes welcomed me into his home and shared this funny story about wearing his Oregon/Fresno State shirt the last time they faced off. https://t.co/1W5aWMktC2 pic.twitter.com/nx7bYURBg3 — Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) September 30, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State Hall of Fame track and field and cross country coach Gene "Red" Estes has passed away.The legendary coach was known best for his winning record.He led the Bulldogs to 11 track and field and four cross country conference championships in his 36 years as head coach at Fresno State.During his tenure, his teams won 10 consecutive Big West Conference titles in men's track and field.Estes was also recognized as Big West Coach of the Year nine times.Even after retiring in 2000, Estes was loyal to his Bulldogs and his Oregon Ducks.He ran on the Oregon track team, along with Nike co-founder Phil Knight and was ready to support both teams when they faced off in Eugene earlier this month.He told ABC30's Bri Mellon about the special shirt he wears when the Ducks and Dogs face off designed by his wife.More than 100 of Estes' athletes reached All-America status and seven have won NCAA individual titles.He was inducted into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.