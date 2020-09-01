coronavirus pandemic

GM and Ford build breathing machines to help treat COVID-19 patients

DETROIT, Michigan -- General Motors says it has finished making 30,000 medical breathing machines for the U.S. government to help treat coronavirus patients.

RELATED: Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump issued an order Friday that seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators for coronavirus patients under the Defense Production Act.



The Department of Health and Human Services contracted with GM to build the ventilators by Aug. 31 at a converted auto electronics plant in Kokomo, Indiana, at a cost of $489.4 million.

The machines were designed by Ventec Life Systems of the Seattle area. GM says Tuesday it has turned over control of the Kokomo operation to Ventec, which will continue to make ventilators there and in Bothell, Washington.

Earlier Ford announced it has finished making 50,000 ventilators for the government at a cost of $336 million. A portion of a factory near Detroit was converted to make the machines. It will now go back to producing auto parts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivemichiganindianamedicalcoronavirus helpcoronavirusautomotivecoronavirus outbreaknationalcoronavirus pandemicfordcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19general motorsface maskbusinessu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
What to look out for when holiday shopping in a pandemic
CDC's COVID-19 testing guidance is 'bizarre', Bay Area health official says
CA trying to prevent COVID-19 spread among fire evacuees, health secretary says
Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot by Clovis officers was armed with airsoft gun, called 911 on himself, police say
Detectives searching for man possibly connected to death of Merced County woman
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
COVID-19 emergency order enforcement: A Tale of Two Cities
Central California coronavirus cases
VIDEO: Bears search for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store
Man hit and killed by driver while crossing Merced street
Show More
Madera Co. authorities warn hikers to be cautious as some go missing
Pilot reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Bay Area doctor saves kids, serves on front line of CA wildfires
Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence 'domestic terrorism'
Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say
More TOP STORIES News