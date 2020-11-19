bicycle crash

Fresno family mourns 62-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

George Campos' family is seeking justice, and help to find the reckless driver who killed their loved one.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A single bouquet of roses sits steps from the train tracks where George Campos was killed.

Campos was riding his bike along North Avenue when he was hit by what police believe was a 2000s model Chevy Tahoe.

The suspect drove away, leaving the 62-year-old to die along the side of the road.

Campos' son, Christopher, says this isn't the first time his father has been struck on his risky work route.

"He's actually been hit a few times. He never told us about it, didn't want to scare us," he says.

Family members say, despite the danger, Campos always worked to provide and put family first.

He and his wife were getting ready to celebrate 40 years of marriage in a little over a week.

"He sacrificed a lot for his family," says Campos.

Campos is hoping the community will help lay his father to rest, and his mother stay afloat as Campos was the sole provider for his household.
He also wants the driver responsible to do the right thing so family can get justice for the loving father and husband taken too soon.

"I hope he gains a conscience, and he turns himself in. If not, I wish him the same mercy he gave to my father," he says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno southeasthit and runfatal crashbicycle crashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BICYCLE CRASH
Bicyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run
Man in his 40's killed while riding bike in Clovis
Bicyclist hit by car in north Fresno, police say
Bicyclist hit, killed by alleged DUI driver in Visalia, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News