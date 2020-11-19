Fresno family mourns 62-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A single bouquet of roses sits steps from the train tracks where George Campos was killed.Campos was riding his bike along North Avenue when he was hit by what police believe was a 2000s model Chevy Tahoe.The suspect drove away, leaving the 62-year-old to die along the side of the road.Campos' son, Christopher, says this isn't the first time his father has been struck on his risky work route."He's actually been hit a few times. He never told us about it, didn't want to scare us," he says.Family members say, despite the danger, Campos always worked to provide and put family first.He and his wife were getting ready to celebrate 40 years of marriage in a little over a week."He sacrificed a lot for his family," says Campos.Campos is hoping the community will help lay his father to rest, and his mother stay afloat as Campos was the sole provider for his household.He also wants the driver responsible to do the right thing so family can get justice for the loving father and husband taken too soon."I hope he gains a conscience, and he turns himself in. If not, I wish him the same mercy he gave to my father," he says.