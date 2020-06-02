Coronavirus California

CA doctor warns of surge in COVID-19 cases if protesters don't wear masks

Could the congregating lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases?
By
SAN FRANCISCO -- As protests over the the death of George Floyd continue across California, one question has been raised. Could the congregating lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases?
"The issue here... is how to protest safely?" said the Director of Public Health at UCSF, Dr. George Rutherford said. "How do you decrease your chances of being infected, while you're out in crowds?"

Dr. Rutherford said there are three ways large protests could result in a spike of coronavirus cases.

First, if masks aren't worn properly.

"People aren't talking they are yelling, and shouting," he said. "It's more of a forceful exhalation, and it cuts down on how efficient the masks can prevent droplets from spreading."

Second, if crowds aren't social distancing.

Over the weekend, video of protests across the Bay Area clearly shows that isn't happening.

Even, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf admitted she's terrified of the virus spreading.

"Let's be clear this virus can spread so easily," Schaaf said. "On Friday night we had 8,000 protesters in a tight group. That is not safe."

The third fear revolves around tear gas or pepper spray.

"It tends to have people rub their eyes, that's one of the ways you can take it off a surface," he said.

Rutherford explained if protesters don't wear masks, we will see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssocial distancingface maskprotestcoronavirus californiacoronavirusgeorge floyducsf
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Central California coronavirus cases
Newsom speaks about CA demonstrations following death of George Floyd
State Superintendent Tony Thurmond speaks on racism in CA schools
COVID-19 outbreak spreads in Avenal State Prison, over 300 more inmates test positive since Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Recent shootings in San Joaquin leaving community on edge and hoping for change
Central California coronavirus cases
Authorities investigating fatal crash in Madera County, CHP says
3 wanted for robbing 7-Eleven store using rock in northeast Fresno
Valley CHP officers assisting around California with recent protests
5 officers shot when protests turned violent in 2 cities
Man taken to the hospital after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Show More
Mother says she forgives man accused of killing her son in DUI accident
Police and businesses prepare for criminals using protests as cover
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Tulare County sheriff issues apology after social media post
More TOP STORIES News