Society

George Floyd featured on cover of National Geographic

By Mycah Hatfield
HOUSTON, Texas -- Third Ward native George Floyd graced the cover of the National Geographic's latest edition.

The January 2021 issue features "71 Photos from an Unforgettable Year".

The photo on the cover shows Floyd's face with the words "BLM" projected onto a monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, that is covered in graffiti in Richmond, Va.

Travis Cains, who called Floyd his "little brother", was speechless when he saw the cover.

Cains said Floyd deserved to be on the cover and referred to him as a sacrificial lamb.

"It is what is meant," Cains said. "He was God sent. On a national scale. That is one of the biggest I've seen."

He said National Geographic putting Black people on a stage like they did is "beautiful".

Seven months after Floyd's death, and Cains said he's not shocked that his brother is still making headlines.

He said he, along with Floyd's family and others, are continuing to fight to get justice and to make it known that what happened was wrong.

"He always said he would make it to (be) something," Cains said. "We never did know what it was, but he was the sacrificial lamb, so you would expect something like that."

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack lives mattergeorge floydu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News