FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- George Lopez will bring his new comedy tour to Fresno this fall.The stand-up comedian and actor will make a stop at the Saroyan Theatre in downtown Fresno on Saturday, November 13.His new tour is called the "OMG Hi Comedy Tour."A pre-sale special for tickets to the show runs Thursday, June 17, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.All tickets go on sale Friday, June 18, at 10:00 am on Ticketmaster.com.Lopez's comedy show is one of the first events to be scheduled at the Saroyan Theatre as California prepares to reopen its economy following the pandemic.