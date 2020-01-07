Federal judge approves $215 million settlement from sex assault accusations against USC gynecologist

LOS ANGELES -- A class-action lawsuit brought by former patients of a USC gynecologist has been settled.

A federal judge approved the $215 million settlement Monday.

This will compensate students who received health services from Dr. George Tyndall, a former campus gynecologist who has been accused by more than 100 women of sexual abuse.

The settlement was reached in collaboration with the plaintiffs' counsel, USC interim president Wanda Austin said in an open letter addressed to the "USC community."

"By doing so, we hope that we can help our community move collectively toward reconciliation," Austin said. "I regret that any student ever felt uncomfortable, unsafe, or mistreated in any way as a result of the actions of a university employee."
EMBED More News Videos

Lawyers called for California's attorney general to investigate USC and its involvement over the sex abuse scandal surrounding former gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall as more victims came forward Thursday.


According to the statement, each former student who received health services from Tyndall will receive $2,500. Those who are willing to provide further details about their experience may be eligible for up to $250,000 in additional compensation.

The actual payment each of the victims will receive will be decided by a panel made up of a former federal judge, a gynecologist and a psychiatrist.

Nearly 700 women have opted out of this settlement and are instead filing against Tyndall and USC. in state court

He spent about three decades as a USC staff gynecologist before retiring last year after a USC investigation concluded there was evidence he sexually harassed students during physical examinations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelessexual misconductlawsuitsexual harassmentsexual assaultdoctorsinvestigationusc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
USC hosts open forum amid search for next president
Former USC gynecologist accused of sexual abuse has license suspended
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News