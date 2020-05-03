Society

George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message

Former President George W. Bush delivered a message Saturday on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, invoking inspiration while asking Americans to put aside their differences.

The three-minute video was a rare public commentary from the former president, who led the country during another crisis: The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.



"Following 9/11, I saw a great nation rise as one to honor the brave, to grieve with the grieving and to embrace unavoidable new duties," Bush said. "I have no doubt, none at all, that this spirit of service and sacrifice is alive and well in America."

The former president's message is part of a project called, "The Call to Unite," a livestreaming event led by Tim Shriver, who is chairman of Special Olympics. Former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton have also recorded videos for the project, which also includes messages from Shiver, Oprah Winfrey, and dozens of others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybill clintonoprah winfreyjimmy cartercoronavirussocial mediaspecial olympicscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldpoliticscovid 19 pandemicgeorge w. bushcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno hoping to reopen some low-risk businesses in a matter of days
Man shot during gathering in east central Fresno, dog also shot
61-year-old woman with dementia missing in Merced
Four people hospitalized after car accident in Tulare County
Plane crashes into traffic westbound of Herndon, no injuries reported
Show More
New, dangerous species of hornet found in US
Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after colliding with car in Clovis
Cattle drive caught on camera in Mariposa County
Man shot multiple times at apartment complex across from Fresno State
Hundreds of volunteers distribute over 1,000 boxes of food at Fresno church
More TOP STORIES News