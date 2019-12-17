Getaway van crashes into Ross near Seattle, 11 injured

SEATTLE -- Eleven people were injured after a van crashed into a store near Seattle Monday night.

It happened in Burien, about 10 miles south of Seattle, around 9:50 p.m.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office says that detectives believe the van was being used as a getaway vehicle for a shoplifting crime at the store, KOMO-TV reports.



"There was a female that was inside the store shoplifting, she ran out and got into the passenger seat of the white van," Abbott said.

A male driver in the van tried to speed away, police said.

The van struck an unoccupied car that was parked directly in front of the store before crashing through the front windows of the Ross. The van then traveled past the registers and into a clothing aisle.

Three people, including a 2-year-old child who was in a stroller, suffered critical injuries.

Police said the 51-year-old male driver was placed under arrest for vehicular assault and suspicion of DUI for drugs.

The female passenger was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant and shoplifting.

No employees were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonshopliftingaccidentcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
5-year-old Fresno girl hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment
New California laws in 2020
Fresno apartment's ceiling fixed after ABC30 investigation
EXCLUSIVE: Atwater officer opens up about being dragged 90 feet by suspect's car
New restaurant opens in northwest Fresno, city officials hope more will come
Tulare Co detectives investigate third shooting in less than a week
Show More
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
Body of Fresno man missing since August found in foothills, deputies say
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Armed homeowner finds thief outside home, detains suspect until deputies arrive
20-year-old killed after gunman opens fire at Fresno Co party
More TOP STORIES News