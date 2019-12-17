Getaway van crashes into Ross store near Seattle, 11 injured

SEATTLE -- Eleven people were injured after a van crashed into a store near Seattle Monday night.

It happened in Burien, about 10 miles south of Seattle, around 9:50 p.m.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office says that detectives believe the van was being used as a getaway vehicle for a shoplifting crime at the store, KOMO-TV reports.



"There was a female that was inside the store shoplifting, she ran out and got into the passenger seat of the white van," Abbott said.

A male driver in the van tried to speed away, police said.

The van struck an unoccupied car that was parked directly in front of the store before crashing through the front windows of the Ross. The van then traveled past the registers and into a clothing aisle.

Three people, including a 2-year-old child who was in a stroller, suffered critical injuries.

Police said the 51-year-old male driver was placed under arrest for vehicular assault and suspicion of DUI for drugs.

The female passenger was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant and shoplifting.

No employees were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonshopliftingu.s. & worldaccidentcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after central Fresno house fire, 6 critically injured, including children
Driver crashes car while being chased by deputies
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
5-year-old Fresno girl hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment
New California laws in 2020
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Show More
Fresno apartment's ceiling fixed after ABC30 investigation
EXCLUSIVE: Atwater officer opens up about being dragged 90 feet by suspect's car
New restaurant opens in northwest Fresno, city officials hope more will come
Tulare Co detectives investigate third shooting in less than a week
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
More TOP STORIES News