TV series 'Ghettobusters' filmed in Central Valley now streaming online

The show is called Ghettobusters.
It hit the streaming service for the first time on Friday.
It describes the series as a band of misfits out to save the world one neighborhood at a time.
The creators started filming it during the pandemic, initially as one episode for YouTube, but it took off from there.
"To get it where it's at right now, a couple guys from the Valley, it's huge so we're actually still in shock," say creators Danny Sauceda and Freddy Falcon.
Sauceda and Falcon say they just wanted to create a show that would bring some laughter to the world and it took off, thanks to support from the community.
Sauceda also wanted to thank his partner Deana Molle for her support.
While the show isn't set in the Central Valley, you're sure to recognize Fresno and Madera locations, like Tesoro Viejo and Backstreet Grill.
You can watch all five episodes right now on Tubi.