NY Giants' DeAndre Baker turns himself in to police on armed robbery charges

According to Baker's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, the NFL player turned himself in to the Broward County Jail on Saturday for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Miramar police issued arrest warrants for Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar on Thursday. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, both from Miami, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.
Police said the four men then fled the home in three vehicles: a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW. Witnesses said the vehicles were parked in a way that would make it easy to leave quickly, leading detectives to believe the robbery was planned. No injuries were reported.
"We believe our client is innocent of all charges," Cohen told ESPN. "We urge people not to rush to judgment. We have affidavits from several witnesses that exonerate my client."
Cohen said he has several affidavits from witnesses exonerating Baker of wrongdoing in the alleged crime which he will present, along with video evidence, to the judge.
Cohen confirmed that Baker turned himself in Saturday morning in an Instagram post. He wrote:
"Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved. Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact,, and we appreciate it. This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or wrongly treated. That doesn't mean that all police officers are bad or all are good. We all have jobs to do and I believe we all do them to the best of our ability. Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement."
Dunbar has not turned himself in. His attorney, Michael Greico, told ESPN there is no decision on whether he will or not.
"Nobody is running from this," Grieco said. "My client is innocent. I don't want him to do a minute in jail for this. If we decide that he will turn himself in, then he will do so. But Miramar Police Department is pot committed to this case because it has become public."
Grieco told ESPN he sent five sworn affidavits from witnesses that exonerated Dunbar from wrongdoing to the state attorney's office.
According to Greico, these are the same witnesses who gave the original statement in the police report that led to the arrest warrants.
ESPN reports, as of Saturday morning, police said none of the victims or witnesses have recanted their stories to them.
----
ESPN and The Associated Press contributed to this report