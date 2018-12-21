Beware of possible fraud when buying gift cards, police warn

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are warning that scammers have devised a way to steal the value off gift cards when they're purchased in stores.

By
Gift cards are last-minute ideas that are quick and easy, but there are ways scammers can get your money quickly - and you won't even know it until it's too late.

"People are buying tons of gift cards now and it never even crossed my mind that something like this would happen," said one woman who fell prey to a scam and wants to remain anonymous.

She says her husband bought several cards to give out as gifts. A few days later the people who received them said the money had already been spent.

LAPD investigators who deal with internet crimes say thieves open the packaging and steal the card number and PIN.

"They scratch off the covering of the codes for the gift cards," said LAPD Detective Michael Stalnecker. "They take photos of them and then leave the gift cards at the at the store."

The crooks then go online and check the card until it shows that someone added money.

"And that's what happened in my husband's case. He had spent $150 on this one gift card in particular and next thing you know the money was gone within five minutes," said the victim.

Police detectives say be careful when you buy these cards. Always inspect them for anything that looks unusual.

"Make sure you examine the gift card," Stalnecker said. "A lot of them now are wrapped and sealed in paper, and we recommend people buy those and not the ones that are open."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scamfraudgiftsholiday shopping
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Valley man talks about blowing the whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
Trump says a shutdown would 'last for a very long time'
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at Oakland hospital
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth taken into custody
Authorities call for changes to sanctuary state law after Tulare County rampage
Show More
Two teens arrested for kidnapping man, stealing his car in Dinuba
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Yosemite's ski area, formerly known as Badger Pass, opens early
Fresno Police hunt suspects in series of store break-ins
More News