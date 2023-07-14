Gilgo Beach murders: Suspect arrested in connection with long-unsolved Long Island serial killings

A large police investigation is ongoing in Massapequa Park, apparently connected to the Gilgo Beach murders. One person is in custody.

A total of 10 bodies were discovered on the South Shore of Long Island.

NEW YORK -- A person has been taken into custody on Long Island, New York, in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

A large police operation was underway in Massapequa Park in Nassau County, led by Suffolk County Police, New York State Police and other law enforcement partners.

Fears of a serial killer on the South Shore of Long Island began in 2010 with the discovery of a woman's body along Ocean Parkway. Over the next year, the bodies of seven more women, a man and a toddler were discovered in the same general area.

Suffolk County Police have recently brought to bear new DNA technology to try and catch the killer.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney's office confirmed Friday that there's a "significant development" in the case.

There is a court proceeding in Riverhead later Friday, at which point any paperwork associated with the arrest would be unsealed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.