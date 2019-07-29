Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos

GILROY, Calif. -- Some people who witnessed the panic and heard the gunshots at Sunday evening's Gilroy Garlic Festival shared their experience on social media.
Twelve people were wounded in the shooting and three victims died. The suspect was killed.
In one video, shared with ABC7 News, you can hear a woman sobbing. A wounded man lay bleeding in the back of a white pickup truck she's in.
The videos give us a sense of the confusion and chaos as people ran away from the gunfire.
At first, many people thought the sound was fireworks.
We know at least a dozen people suffered injuries as the crowd rushed away. Some people were literally running for their lives.
