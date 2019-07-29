Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos

By Krisann Chasarik
GILROY, Calif. -- Some people who witnessed the panic and heard the gunshots at Sunday evening's Gilroy Garlic Festival shared their experience on social media.

Twelve people were wounded in the shooting and three victims died. The suspect was killed.

In one video, shared with ABC7 News, you can hear a woman sobbing. A wounded man lay bleeding in the back of a white pickup truck she's in.

The videos give us a sense of the confusion and chaos as people ran away from the gunfire.

At first, many people thought the sound was fireworks.

We know at least a dozen people suffered injuries as the crowd rushed away. Some people were literally running for their lives.

Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroyfestivalmass shootinggilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooter
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Power restored to customers in Fresno County
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Bystander rescues 2 at Reedley Beach a day after five children nearly drowned
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire near Fowler
Show More
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
More TOP STORIES News