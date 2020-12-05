animal rescue

Rescue crew uses steel barge to save giraffes stranded on flooded island in Kenya

By Jade Odette O'Leary
Wildlife conservation officials in Kenya are working to save eight giraffes stranded on an island in Lake Baringo by transporting them to a nearby nature preserve on a custom-made steel barge.

Footage by Save Giraffes Now (a Texas-based nonprofit that teamed up with Kenya Wildlife Service and the Northern Rangelands Trust to carry out the complicated rescue mission) shows giraffe Asiwa being brought from the flooded island to her new home at a Ruko Community Wildlife Conservancy sanctuary.

The animals are part of a group of Rothschild's giraffes that were sent to the remote Kenyan Rift Valley in 2011 in an effort to save the animals from poachers and to increase the subspecies' population, People reported.

According to reports, the eight giraffes ended up isolated after recent heavy rains turned the peninsula they were living on into an island.

Asiwa was the first giraffe to cross the water on the barge, and a second giraffe named Pasaka has since been rescued.

"There is great urgency to execute this rescue," said David O'Connor, president of Save Giraffes Now. "We couldn't have asked for a better result, and we're eager to move the others soon. With giraffes undergoing a silent extinction, every one we can protect matters."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuerescueu.s. & worldanimals
ANIMAL RESCUE
Future first dog Major Biden gets virtual 'indoguration'
22 puppies rescued from Valley home will go up for adoption
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
22 puppies rescued from home of Valley hoarder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News