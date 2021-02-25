ice rescue

Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen Ohio lake; police officer on scene also dies

By MEREDITH DELISO
HILLSBORO, Ohio -- A teenage girl has died after saving her brother when they both fell into a frozen lake in Ohio, officials said.

An officer who responded to the drowning incident also died, authorities said.

The 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy fell through the ice near boat docks at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro on Tuesday evening, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The 911 call came in around 6:30 p.m.

By the time the Paint Creek Joint EMS and Fire District arrived, the girl was under the ice, according to Lt. Branden Jackman. The water was 36 degrees, he said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was stable, but his sister was recovered by divers unresponsive, authorities said. She has not been identified publicly by authorities.

"She got him out, before she succumbed," Jackman told Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO.

While at the scene, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said. It did not provide details on the medical emergency.

RELATED: Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows an 11-year-old boy's rescue from an icy Texas pond after a teenager spotted him while walking her dog.



A 15-year veteran of the department, Lagore founded its first K-9 academy and led its Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 training program.

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Officer Jason Lagore, who died in the line of duty last night," Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said in a statement Wednesday. "Our law enforcement officers and their families carry a unique and challenging burden of responsibilities, and we are deeply grateful for their service."

Lagore is survived by his wife, two young sons and K-9 partner, Sarge, the department said.

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags lowered on public buildings and grounds in Highland County and several other locations "in honor of his life and service."

Jackman had a message for Ohioans the day after the deadly incident.

"Don't go out on the ice," he told WCPO. "It caused a very bad tragedy last night."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioicechild deathice rescueu.s. & worldabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
ICE RESCUE
Boy rescued from icy Texas pond after dog walker spots him
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
Woman body-shamed after video of rescue from icy lake goes viral
Nebraska man saves 3 people trapped in car in icy pond
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley counties ramp up vaccine rollout with new state vaccine sites, pharmacy partnerships
Court allows temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre
EDD fails to withhold taxes on benefits, leaving jobless with bill
CalFresh benefits increased 15% through end of June
Man arrested for driving wrong way on Hwy 99 in Fresno County
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
CA tops 50K virus deaths after LA reports backlog in records
Show More
US jobless claims fall to 730,000 with layoffs high
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Fresno Assemblymember hopes to save LGBTQ lives with new legislation
Transit service in Fresno helping send people to COVID vaccination sites
California Dems want to renew supplemental sick leave to curtail pandemic
More TOP STORIES News