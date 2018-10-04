Girl escapes 3 kidnappers who grabbed her walking home from Chicago bus stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said a 16-year-old girl escaped from three would-be kidnappers who grabbed her Wednesday evening from a bus stop in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO --
Police said a 16-year-old girl escaped from three kidnappers who grabbed her Wednesday evening as she walked home from a bus stop in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police said the girl was walking a friend to the bus stop at 111th and South Throop at about 5:30 p.m. after majorette practice.

The victim was then walking from the bus stop home when a black male grabbed her from behind and another black male grabbed her by the legs. Police said they tossed her into the back of a tan Dodge four-door sedan that was parked.

Police said another black male was in the backseat behind the driver, and was armed with a handgun.

Police said the victim was driven a short distance before she was able to escape the vehicle and run. She called her mother, who took her to the police station to report the crime.

Police described the first suspect, who grabbed the girl from behind, as a black male in his 20s with a dark complexion and light brown eyes with a left arm sleeve tattoo. Police said he was wearing blue jeans and an orange shirt.

Police described the second suspect, who grabbed the girl's legs and drove the car, as a black male in his 20s with a light complexion, curly hair, and wearing white pants and a red shirt.

Police described the third suspect, who was armed in the backseat, as a black male in his 20s with a medium brown complexion and deep voice, and was wearing black ripped jeans, a blue shirt, and had a cast on his knee.

If you have any information, contact Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionkidnapping
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
Gilroy man travels 168 miles to get DMV appointment
Key swing votes Sen. Manchin, Sen. Collins back Kavanaugh paving way for confirmation
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
1,940 lbs of marijuana found in Hanford pot bust
DMV working to reduce wait times
Rogelio Alvarez-Maraville pleads not guilty to hit and run charges
Man found guilty of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Show More
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Boarded up Southwest Fresno home catches fire
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
U.C. Merced police department takes on lip sync challenge
More News