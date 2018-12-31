Girl injured in accidental shooting in Madera County, investigation underway

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the accidental shooting of a girl in Madera County.It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Avenue 6 and Road 20.Deputies say they were alerted to the situation by someone who was taking the child to the hospital.A public information officer with the department informed Action News that her family drove the girl to a nearby hospital.Her exact age is unknown but we're told she's expected to recover from the injury.There's no word at this time as to what led to the shooting.