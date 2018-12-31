Girl injured in accidental shooting in Madera County, investigation underway

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --Sheriff's deputies are investigating the accidental shooting of a girl in Madera County.
It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the area of Avenue 6 and Road 20.
Deputies say they were alerted to the situation by someone who was taking the child to the hospital.
A public information officer with the department informed Action News that her family drove the girl to a nearby hospital.
Her exact age is unknown but we're told she's expected to recover from the injury.
There's no word at this time as to what led to the shooting.