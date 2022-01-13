Girl Scout cookie season is here! You can get them delivered through DoorDash this year

Some call it the second most wonderful time of the year--it's Girl Scout cookie season!This year, it's kicked off with a brand new cookie to try. The new offering is called Adventurefuls.The Girl Scouts' website describes the treat as "an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crme and a hint of sea salt."Also, new this year, you don't have to seek out Girl Scouts selling the coveted cookies this year. You can order boxes through the DoorDash app.The service is already available in some cities but will expand nationwide next month.