Valley Girl Scouts delivering cookies to healthcare workers, first responders

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Girl Scouts in the Valley are helping first responders and healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak.The girls' cookie sales were stopped by the pandemic, but that didn't stop them from wanting to help their hometown heroes.You can help by making a donation to their Cookie Relief Fund. All cookies will be delivered while practicing social distancing.To donate to the Cookie Relief Fund you can go to www.cookierelief.givesmart.com or textto 76278.