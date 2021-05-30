Girl Scouts donate cookies to Clovis Community Medical Center

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of local girl scouts found a tasty way to say "thank you" to our frontline healthcare workers.Girl Scout Troop 50-11 delivered 200 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to Clovis Community Medical Center on Friday.As a team, the troop unloaded the boxes from cars before dropping them off and giving high-fives to healthcare workers.The donation was just one of many from the community for our heroes on the frontline of the pandemic.