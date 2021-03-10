Fresno Girl Scout troop surprised with $1,000 cookie order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Girl Scouts troop got quite the surprise during a meeting on Monday night, and it was all thanks to a big donation from a Central Valley realtor.When Troop 5064 came together for a planning session on Monday in Fresno, they noticed a new visitor had shown up to their gathering.Lisa Reyna-Neufeld surprised the girls by paying $1,000 to buy their entire cookie supply.The scouts say they're grateful for the generous purchase, and it's a big help in a year when they haven't been able to have many in-person sales.Reyna Neufeld says she will be donating half of the cookies to local veterans' homes.