girl scouts

Fresno Girl Scout troop surprised with $1,000 cookie order

Lisa Reyna-Neufeld surprised the girls by paying $1,000 to buy their entire cookie supply.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno Girl Scouts troop got quite the surprise during a meeting on Monday night, and it was all thanks to a big donation from a Central Valley realtor.

When Troop 5064 came together for a planning session on Monday in Fresno, they noticed a new visitor had shown up to their gathering.

Lisa Reyna-Neufeld surprised the girls by paying $1,000 to buy their entire cookie supply.

The scouts say they're grateful for the generous purchase, and it's a big help in a year when they haven't been able to have many in-person sales.

Reyna Neufeld says she will be donating half of the cookies to local veterans' homes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnogirl scoutscookiessocietygood newsdonations
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GIRL SCOUTS
Fresno County SWAT team surprise girl scouts with sweet purchase
Central Valley Girl Scouts taking cookie sales online
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Girl Scouts taking contact-free delivery cookie orders via Grubhub
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley comes together to help hit-and-run victim's family
Storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
10 full-time Central Unified teachers laid off
Gov. Newsom delivers State of the State address
Jewelry theft at Fashion Fair mistaken for shooting
Record number of migrant children held in Border Patrol custody
Fresno coffee shop temporarily closed after modifying for COVID
Show More
CA storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
Fire burns through detached garage in southeast Fresno
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
Bail granted for Kings Co. woman who used meth before stillbirth
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News