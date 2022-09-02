Man sentenced for role in northwest Fresno shooting that injured 10-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A judge has sent a young man to prison for his role in a gang shooting that ended with a 10-year-old girl seriously injured.

Prosecutors say Kai Domingo-McPeters facilitated the shooting where bullets hit Khilee Martin in both legs.

It happened near a northwest Fresno playground five months ago.

Prosecutors say Domingo-McPeters was the driver and he got jumped into a gang afterward.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of being the shooter.

McPeters will serve a two-year sentence for assault with a firearm, plus five more years for doing it to benefit a gang.

He apologized in court Friday morning and cried after learning his punishment.