Woman accused of killing man she was dating in Orosi

TUALRE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after deputies say a woman shot and killed a man she was dating in Orosi.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 7 AM Sunday at a home on Avenue 417.Deputies were initially responding to a suicide call. That's when they discovered 22-year-old Juan Jimenez Rodriguez had been shot, but they later determined he did not die by suicide.Authorities arrested 28-year-old Mallory Rodriguez. They say she and the victim were dating at the time of the shooting.Mallory Rodriguez has been booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's pre-trial facility.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.