Beloved Porterville sweet corn stand closing after 50 years

A beloved Porterville produce stand that has served the community for decades is closing permanently.
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A beloved Porterville produce stand that has served the community for decades is closing permanently.

For years, Gisler Farms had been selling its popular sweet corn and other vegetables at the corner of Olive Avenue and Newcomb Street.

The owners recently announced on social media that they decided to close the stand.

The post said, "With our loss of Kim Gisler, the Corn Queen of the San Joaquin, it became clear that we could not continue without her."

It says Gisler corn has been a cherished tradition that spanned multiple generations dating back to 1972.

Hundreds of people commented on the post, sharing their condolences, support, and appreciation for the family.
