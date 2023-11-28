Today is "Giving Tuesday," and you have the opportunity to help organizations in the Central Valley.

Giving Tuesday: How to get involved in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Today is "Giving Tuesday," and you have the opportunity to help organizations in the Central Valley.

Some of the local organizations looking for support include the "Foundation for Fresno Unified Schools."

The foundation is hoping to raise money for students to pursue their dreams after graduation.

Meanwhile, the annual "Give to UC Merced" fundraising initiative kicks off Tuesday and lasts through December 31.

You can give to the fund of your choice -- including scholarships, student success, or the university library.

The school hopes to raise $200,000 during this year's campaign.

Fresno EOC is also asking for the community's support for its more than 30 programs, such as "Women, Infants and Children" program, also known as WIC.

This offers qualifying mothers breastfeeding support and resources all year round.

You don't have to just donate money during Giving Tuesday.

You can also pay it forward -- pay for the next person's order at the coffee shop.

You can also give your time and volunteer at an organization of your choice.

The Giving Tuesday website has several ideas of how to give on this Giving Tuesday.

