u.s. & world

Grizzly bear chases hikers in Montana's Glacier National Park

A bystander's camera was rolling as a grizzly bear chased a group of hikers in Glacier National Park in Montana.

Avid hikers Dule and Evy Krivdich spotted the animal before the group below did and shouted to warn them -- but within moments, the grizzly bear raced up the hillside at the group.

"I noticed the grizzly coming down out of a treeline onto a meadow and I said, 'Look baby, there's a bear,'" Dule Krivdich told ABC News.

The couple can be heard on camera shouting at the hikers not to run away from the bear. As the trio of hikers scrambled to safety, the bear turned and clambered away.

Grizzly bear sightings are not uncommon in the park. Officials say if you run into a bear, you should remain calm, avoid eye contact, slowly back away and don't run.

"We complain about them running but they had a one-year-old toddler on their back and who knows what was going through their mind," Kridvich told ABC News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsbearu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Guillen's family reacts to ouster of Ft. Hood's top brass
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Owner of burned Kenosha business accuses Trump of misleading public
Walmart installing breastfeeding pods at some stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Doctors, nurses take the place of families at COVID-19 deathbeds
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
30,000 illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Fresno County busts
Man says he was accused of abducting grandson because of their different skin tones
Central California coronavirus cases
Foster Farms Livingston plant shuts down for deep-cleaning
Show More
Man shot during argument in Visalia, police say
Unusual murder charge after Fresno police chase leads to unborn baby's death
SQF Complex Fire grows to 42,574 acres, 1% contained
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Merced County mother found dead, detectives searching for person of interest
More TOP STORIES News