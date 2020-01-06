golden globe awards

Cynthia Erivo's Golden Globes dress took 800 hours to build

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- On the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, one show-stopping ensemble was a long time in the making.

"Harriet" nominee Cynthia Erivo rocked a stunning diamond choker with a huge blue stone at the center. Her custom off-shoulder, tuxedo-inspired gown was created by Thom Browne.

Erivo said it took 800 hours to create the all-over hand beading and embroidery.

Erivo is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, drama and best original song.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2020 red carpet fashion


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionaward showsentertainmentred carpet fashiongolden globe awards
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Billy Porter sports feathered suit on Golden Globes red carpet
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
'1917' director describes challenges of making movie
Kerry Washington outfits a daring dress and harness combo
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News