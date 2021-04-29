Merced Union High School District bringing COVID-19 vaccines straight to students

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Union High School District (MUHSD) is bringing vaccines straight to students, starting with Golden Valley High.The cafeteria of the Merced school served as a COVID-19 vaccination site Wednesday afternoon.About a hundred students and staff members rolled up their sleeves to receive first dose shots."Since we have been here we have had more students reach out and say that they wanted to, so public health actually is going to bring over more vaccines so everybody who shows up today should be able to get vaccinated," says MUHSD director of student services Cristi Johnson.MUHSD partnered with the county public health department and Castle Family Health Centers to offer vaccines to everyone on campus 16 or older.Students had permission slips signed to secure an appointment."I don't have much time left on campus but hopefully for the students next year, I hope it's better for them," said Golden Valley High senior Cielo Pena.Pena hopes that by receiving a vaccine. She can have peace of mind during the time she does have on campus."It was really hard being on distance learning so I feel like being back and getting vaccinated is probably the most important thing right now."This month, over 1,000 of the campus' 1,800 students came back to campus 5 days per week.District officials say vaccinating more students will help keep kids in class.Merced County remains in the red tier.District officials say COVID statistics will determine what graduation will look like the first week of June.All other schools in the district will host their own vaccine clinics in the coming weeks. Up next is Atwater High on Thursday afternoon.